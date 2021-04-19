Cayman’s COVID-19 response and national vaccination programme have not been affected by the ongoing wrangling by local elected Members of Parliament locked in negotiations to form a coalition government.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in a brief statement to the Cayman Compass Monday, said plans for the vaccination programme have been progressing.

“We have implemented a variety of changes over the last 10 days or so, and also plan to try out a new venue before the month is out. It is otherwise ‘business as usual’ both with internal work and that with external agencies such as Public Health England, PAHO and CARPHA,” Lee said.

Currently vaccinations are being administered at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Lee, in his latest update Monday, said a total of 62,588 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

“So far 34,354 or 53% of the estimated population of 65,000 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 43% having completed the two-dose course,” he added in his report.

He also announced that of the 502 COVID-19 tests carried out since last reported on Friday six were positive.

The individuals are travellers who tested positive following screening and will remain in isolation until considered recovered, he said in his report.

Cayman’s confirmed COVID cases stands at 531, of which 508 are recovered.