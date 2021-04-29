The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has warned that due to recent high tides which caused flooding in the mangroves, the public should expect an increase in activity of the black salt marsh mosquito which breeds in those areas.

The high tides and mangrove-area flooding, which started on 3 April, resulted in high numbers of mosquitoes emerging 10-14 days later, the MRCU said in a statement on Thursday. Then, on 20 April, tides increased again, leading to more flooding of the mosquito-breeding areas.

“This second peak in high tides is expected to result in a further large emergence of biting mosquitoes during the first week of May,” the MRCU stated.

It said its staff had identified flooded areas harbouring mosquito larvae and are conducting control operations to minimise the biting nuisance expected next week.

The MRCU said it would be conducting aerial and ground fogging operations to bring the mosquito emergence back under control.

“The team is sympathetic to the distress this causes to residents of these areas and advise its operations should bring some relief for residents,” the MRCU said in its statement.

It is advising members of the public to remain indoors as much as is possible during the peak biting period of this mosquito, between 7pm and 9 pm, and to wear mosquito repellent when outdoors.