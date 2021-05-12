$18M apartment complex planned for turtle nesting beach in West Bay

The National Conservation Council is calling for measures to be put in place to protect turtle nests on a West Bay beach where internet investor Frank Schilling has applied to build an $18 million, 27-apartment development.

Schilling, who sold his Cayman-based domain-name registration company Uniregistry to GoDaddy last year, has applied to build the Sand Hole Apartments project, which consists of three buildings, at a site located between Sand Hole Road and Sonny Powery’s Drive, off Boatswains Bay Road.

The Central Planning Authority is scheduled to hear the application today (12 May).

The Department of Environment, on behalf of the National Conservation Council, in its response to the planning application, said that based on more than 20 years of DoE turtle nesting monitoring data, the beach at the development site is identified as critical nesting habitat for turtles.

“This designation of critical habitat means that adverse impacts to the habitat either have to be avoided or able to be mitigated with the imposition of conditions of approval. It also means that the National Conservation Council is able to direct the inclusion of those conditions in any Planning Permission that may be given,” the DoE stated.

The National Conservation Council directed that, if the Central Planning Authority granted approval for the development, a number of conditions would need to be put in place, including requirements for a minimum setback of 75 feet from the high-water mark; a vegetated buffer with a minimum width of at least 10 feet along the 75-foot coastal setback boundary; and the installation of turtle-friendly lighting to minimise the impact of the complex’s artificial lighting on sea turtles.

The NCC also called for the imposition of conditions to prevent heavy machinery from the construction site destroying nests.

It also “strongly recommended” that best management practices are adopted during the construction process to ensure that construction-related debris does not enter the marine environment.

Local residents objecting to the project have asked that the complex be renamed as something other than Sand Hole Apartments, which they say is misleading as the complex will not be accessible via Sand Hole Road. They said they believe the name will attract a high level of traffic to Sand Hole Road “as many persons will take this road, trying to locate the complex”.

The National Roads Authority, in its response to the application, had noted that Sand Hole Road is not wide enough to enable a fire truck to access the building in the event of a fire, and that there is a public pedestrian right-of-way that traverses through the site.

The applicant, in a revised plan, following concerns raised by the Department of Planning, said the complex would include a 30-foot-wide easement leading to Sonny Powery’s Drive, and no access via Sand Hole Road would be required.