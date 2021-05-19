Cayman inches closer to 70% vaccination target

Following a “historical correction” from Public Health, as of today (19 May), Cayman’s total number of administered vaccinations stands at 75,284, according to the daily update provided by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

According to the correction, 192 first doses and 469 second doses have been added to Cayman’s cumulative vaccination total, in addition to the vaccinations administered on Tuesday. This breaks down to 40,778 people (63% of the estimated population) who have had at least one shot and 53% who have completed the two-dose course.

The update added that 345 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since Tuesday, and all were negative.

At the beginning of May, following the last scheduled delivery from the UK, there were enough remaining doses to fully vaccinate approximately 7,000 people.

On the back of the recent renewed push to vaccinate the population, there are enough doses left to fully vaccinate 3,000 people before these expire at the end of June.