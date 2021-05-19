Salty’s wins Sunday Football League

Salty’s have been named the Cayman Islands Sunday Football League champions.

Despite losing to Maples 1-0 on Sunday, 2 May, at the Annex, Salty’s took the league title, winning on goal differential.

The win marked Salty’s second straight league title.

“After dominating the top of the table for most of the season Salty’s are deserved champions,” Alan Glasgow, of the Sunday League, told the Cayman Compass. “Special mention to Boca Juniors creative number 10 Jason Lucraft who demonstrated his clinical finishing ability in front of goal by picking up the Gatorade Golden Boot Trophy.”

The Sunday Football League will kick off its 2021-22 season in October.