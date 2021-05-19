Sommeliers prepare for fundraising competition

On Thursday, 20 May, two well-known local sommeliers will be going bottle-to-bottle against each other to see who emerges victorious.

Sergio ‘Matador’ Serrano is taking on Lee ‘El Toro’ Royle at Agua for a wine-pairing dinner, with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The dinner is four courses, with each dish matched with two wines. Guests must choose which wine pairs best with the dish, and the winner will be announced at the end of each round. Should there be a tie at the end, it will be a sudden-death situation in the form of a blind tasting.

The evening starts with a Champagne reception, and there will be a raffle with just one prize: A whopping 18-litre bottle of 2011 Bodegas San Roman wine, kindly donated by Jacques Scott. You’re gonna need a bigger wine fridge.

The sommeliers are friends, so it should be just a lighthearted match, but who knows what will happen when the going gets tough? We’ll have to wait and see.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Foundation, visit its website here.