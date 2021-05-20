Dozens of people turned out the night of Saturday, 15 May, for the fourth annual Jeff Broderick Memorial Tournament at the South Sound Squash Club.

“This is truly inspiring,” Nike Broderick, daughter of the late champion squash player, told the Cayman Compass. “I feel uplifted because the community is [determined] to honour his name and I didn’t know how much he meant to the community until coming here.”

Jeff Broderick, who passed away in 2017, was a three-time national champion as well as president of the Cayman Islands National Squash Association, and represented the Cayman Islands in major competitions like the Commonwealth Games.

Squash Association manager Marlene West said the tournament is important for current squash players and those looking to join.

“I knew Jeff quite well because I obviously played nationally,” West told the Compass. “Coming on board as a manager in 2019, I thought it was important and integral to keep that tournament going and keep his memory alive. Sometimes when you get new players and your juniors coming in, they don’t know who the players were before their time, so I think it is important to remember people like Jeff who paved the way for them to enjoy the sport.”

The event featured two teams competing against each other for several prizes. ‘Team Two’ members Xavier Marshall, Aidan Walters, Pamela Pranno and Michael Whiteside eventually won the tournament.