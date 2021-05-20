‘Renourish’ Cayman’s beaches

Beach erosion and sargassum. The sea took back sand and damaged seawalls on Seven Mile Beach. The Marriott, Royal Palms, Coral Beach, Governors Beach and Public Beach have all suffered sand deprivation.

‘Renourishing’ beachfront properties with sand, an initiative proposed by the previous government, didn’t happen. Will the new premier, Wayne Panton, continue that ‘Plan Cayman’ for the renourishment of Cayman’s beaches?

As to sargassum invading the Cayman Islands: Seaweed is seaweed is seaweed, and it besieges Caribbean islands unmercifully. Deal with it! Sargassum is such a small price to pay for living in paradise!

Nan Socolow