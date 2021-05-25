Early risers may have a chance to see a ‘super blood moon’ eclipse in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 26 May.

Weather and cloud coverage permitting, the eclipse should be visible from 4:44am until and 5:50am.

Tiyen Miller, of the Cayman Islands Astronomical Society, explained that Wednesday’s moon will be a ‘super moon’ – a full moon that will appear larger and brighter than usual in the night sky.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s shadow falls on the moon’s surface.

Although this will be a total lunar eclipse, for those watching the skies in Cayman, the moon will set before the eclipse enters its totality.

“What you’ll see first is a little nick of shadow on the moon’s left-hand side,” Miller said. “The shadow will progress and spread across the face of the moon until it covers 85% of it, and that will be at 5:50 in the morning, as the moon sets in the west-southwest.”

During the eclipse, the shadowed part of the moon will remain visible, but will appear to be a reddish colour – hence the name ‘blood’ moon.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, including the Western Americas, Australia, East Asia, and the Pacific islands.

The last time a total lunar eclipse was visible in Cayman was in 2019.