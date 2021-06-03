Man injured in machete attack

Police are seeking witnesses to a machete attack on Wednesday evening in which a man was struck in the face.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:40pm at a service station on Eastern Avenue in George Town.

Police said it was reported that a man at the service station was approached by another man known to him, who brandished a machete.

“A struggle ensued and the first man was struck in the face with the machete and wounded,” police said.

The second man fled in a vehicle, travelling in the direction of Grackle Road.

Police said emergency services attended the scene and transported the victim to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and subsequently discharged.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its tip line at 949-7777, or via its website.