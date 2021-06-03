All Stars capture netball league title after defeating Rising Stars

All Stars A won the Cayman Islands Netball Association League Saturday, 29 May, after a close-fought match, defeating Rising Stars 53-52 in the finals at the John Gray High School gymnasium.

“This has been one of the most highly competitive games in four years; thanks to Rising Stars and All-Stars for such great competition,” CINA president Lucille Seymour told the Cayman Compass after the match. “Cayman netball is highly competitive and both teams should endeavour to play international competitions when the opportunity arises.”

From the outset, both teams played with high intensity. ​​However, key goals from All Stars’ shooter Kay Copeland gave her team a 13-9 edge heading into the second quarter.

All Stars continued to build on their momentum, adding to their offensive play, ending the half leading 30-21.

In the second half, Rising Stars came out with purpose, even grabbing the lead at one point. However, the All Stars capitalised on their scoring opportunities to close the third quarter ahead 42-37.

The final quarter proved nerve-racking for the many fans in attendance, considering how close the score was. Both teams showed off their offensive and defensive skills with several turnovers and shots that had the crowd on their feet. In the end, the All Stars claimed the narrowest of victories in beating Rising Stars by a single goal.

Seymour added that she was pleased with the turnout of supporters for the finals. “The fan growth has expanded; I saw former netballers there who had been playing years ago. They were there with their children,” she said.

In addition, Socialites defeated Rising Stars B 45-26 to win the Women Open Adult Plate Division.

Tricia Bodden, daughter of netball icon, the late Pauline Bodden, presented the trophies at the end of the night.