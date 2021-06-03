Cayman hits 70% vaccination rate

As of today, 3 June, 45,195 people in Cayman (70% of an estimated population of 65,000) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the daily update from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that 60% (38,775 people) have completed the two-dose course.

The 70% target had been frequently cited by politicians as a significant milestone in Cayman’s efforts to reopen its borders.

However, on Tuesday, Premier Wayne Panton said this target had less significance than previously stated.

“The advice is that there isn’t any specific number that is going to guarantee herd immunity… the truth is we haven’t actually set our minimum,” said Panton. He added that previous media reports established 70% as a minimum target, based on comments he made during an earlier press conference.

Governor Martyn Roper also stated that 70% did not represent the magic number for herd immunity, during an appearance on The Resh Hour on Wednesday.

“The scientists say that actually you can’t really establish a specific target for herd immunity. We don’t know whether it’s 70, 75, 80. I think the key thing is just to vaccinate as many people as possible. So, we should aim to vaccinate everybody if we can,” he said, adding, “I mean, obviously that will be difficult because there are some people who really don’t want to take it. I wouldn’t get hooked up just now on a specific target. It’s really just about trying to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he said.

In the update on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee also reported that 464 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since last reported on Wednesday, 2 June. There were no positives.