Despite high-visibility patrols and more vehicle checkpoints, police are continuing to see traffic accidents, speeding and DUIs on local roads.

Over the weekend, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported 24 road accidents, including one collision with serious injuries; made 11 DUI arrests; and issued more than 50 traffic tickets, as it continues Operation Quaker, which is targeting drunk driving and speeding islandwide.

According to a press release issued by the RCIPS Tuesday morning, particular attention was focussed on Sunday during daylight and late evening hours.

To help with the campaign, the National Roads Authority has been running road safety messages on digital billboards across the Cayman Islands.

Police said the majority of the tickets they issued were for speeding.

“Cayman Brac and Little Cayman also came on-board with the operation, increased their enforcements, resulting in a number of prosecutions,” the RCIPS stated.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said that the RCIPS hoped that through its continuing educational campaigns and enforcement operations, “we will see fundamental changes in driving behaviour across the Cayman Islands”.

The collision that resulted in serious injuries occurred around 2:45am on Sunday, 20 June, at the intersection of Shamrock Road and Beach Bay Road, where a silver Honda Accord wagon crashed into a tree. Emergency services transported both occupants of the car to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where they were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday morning, they remained in hospital in stable condition.

“Collisions like this are the reason we will not be letting up on our Operation Quaker activities anytime soon,” says Inspector Dwayne Jones. “While we are pleased with the enforcement results this past weekend, we want the public to remember that even a single instance of poor driving behaviour can lead to tragedy. As always, we ask the public to do their part and drive safely.”