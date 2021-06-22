Dive operator Divetech is offering teenagers who dream of becoming divemasters a chance to get a head start on a potential career underwater.

The Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) invited the West Bay-based company to beta test a new Junior Divemaster training programme for divers aged 15-17.

Divetech owner Joanna Mikutowicz told the Cayman Compass there is a gap in training opportunities for young people who find themselves putting their dive training on hold until they turn 18, the usual age a person must be before they can begin their divemaster programme.

“The Junior Divemaster programme has been put together to bridge this gap to keep young divers learning and encourage them to keep training so when they are old enough to start a professional career in the dive industry, they will be the best they can be,” Mikutowicz said.

“I have always personally been an advocate for learning as much as you can and take as many classes as you can at any age. Keeping young people engaged in structured activities is key to long-term investment in the local work force,” she added.

As it is not a professional training course, those who complete it can’t immediately become divemasters, but it “gives them the opportunity to undertake work experience, gain exposure to the industry and gain a lot more practical experience and knowledge”, Mikutowicz said.

She said the programme will give young divers credibility as underwater ambassadors and allows them to educate their peers on the local environment, as well as on local and worldwide environmental issues.

“It is Divetech’s hope that exposure to the professional side of the diving industry to young Caymanians, before they turn 18, will inspire more Caymanian youth to look at our dive industry right here in Cayman as a viable career choice,” she said. “PADI training can give college credit, allows work while you travel opportunities, and most importantly a career right here in Cayman.”

The pilot programme is being tested at a few dive centres around the world, and Divetech is the only one in Cayman authorised to conduct the training.

The course involves portions of the full divemaster training, with some modifications for the younger diver. Credit from the programme can be applied towards the full divemaster credentials for up to 36 months after successfully completing the course.

Divetech describes the programme as being designed “to motivate the candidate, teach them professionalism, customer service, responsibility and to think about others. Candidates will also gain experience developing skills in public speaking. Through this training candidates will develop exemplary dive skills, including fine-tuning rescue skills.”

Candidates for the course must be aged 15-17, must have Advanced Open Water and Rescue Diver certifications, completed their first aid/CPR training within the past 24 months, and have a minimum of 20 logged dives.