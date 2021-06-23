Cayman Brac man jailed for 11 years for rape

Jay Tyson Chantilope of Cayman Brac has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for two counts of rape.

The incident occurred on the night of 27 March 2020 when Chantilope ambushed his victim, a then 19-year-old woman who was on her way home. At the time, Chantilope was 24 years old.

According to an agreed summary of facts between the prosecution and Chantilope, which was read out by Justice Roger Chapple in Grand Court on Tuesday, 22 June, as part of his sentencing judgment, the defendant and the victim were known to each other.

“You were lying in wait for [the victim] after having been drinking with her earlier that night,” read Chapple. “You grabbed her by the throat and warned her that she would not be harmed if she did not resist; she complied out of fear.”

Chantilope proceeded to lead the victim to a nearby beach on the Brac where he raped her.

After the matter was reported to police, Chantilope initially claimed the intercourse was consensual, and that he was in a relationship with the victim. He maintained his innocence but then he pleaded guilty minutes before his Grand Court trial began in August 2020.

A social inquiry report into Chantilope revealed he suffered from neuropsychological impairment, which was worsened by his addiction to alcohol. The report concluded that “Chantilope was of high risk of reoffending” and a noncustodial sentence would not be in line with upholding public safety.

Sentencing discount

Chapple started with a 15-year sentence. He said the nature of the rape was a serious aggravating factor. However, this was balanced by the fact that he had been of previous good character. Chapple then applied a 25% discount to the 15-year sentence, which resulted in the sentence of 11 years and three months.

In addition to the prison sentence, Chapple imposed a seven-year sexual harm prevention order that is to commence upon the completion of Chantilope’s sentence.

Chantilope was also sentenced for a string of Summary Court offences which include multiple traffic offences, as well as harassment charges. Chapple imposed sentences ranging from a few months of jail time a little over a year. However, those sentences will run concurrent to the rape sentence. Chapple also order that any time Chantilope served behind bars was to be deducted from his sentence.