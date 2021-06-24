Shot fired during armed holdup of barber shop

Police are hunting three robbers who held up a George Town barber shop last night, during which a shot was fired.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The masked men, one of whom was armed with a gun and another with a knife, entered the barber shop on Eastern Avenue, near the School Road intersection, shortly before 8:30am, police said.

According to a statement issued by police this afternoon, one of the men took a bag containing cash and personal items from one of the people on the premises.

Police said the suspects are described as being dressed in dark clothing with masks covering their faces. The person who brandished the knife is further described as being of dark complexion and about 6 feet tall.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around the time of the holdup is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips also can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.