Disaster Supply Kit Checklist

By
Staff
-

A disaster supply kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Prepare a kit in advance and have it handy in case you have to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

CHECKLIST

  Water

Aim for at least one gallon of water per person for three to seven days.

  Food

Aim for at least three to seven days, nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snack foods, juices and any special dietary items. Include a manual can opener.

  First aid kit

Purchase a kit or assemble one yourself. Key items include different-sized bandages, antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, adhesive tape and alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

  Clothing

Include rain gear, extra clothing and sturdy shoes or boots.

  Medications

Have at least a two-week supply – preferably a full month – of any prescription medication.

  Personal hygiene items

Include toiletries, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, feminine products, toilet paper.

  Heavy duty garbage bags

These are useful for cleaning up debris, but also for household garbage, the collection of which could be disrupted.

  Disposable kitchen items

Include paper plates, utensils, cups, paper towels. The less dishes to wash, the better.

  Flashlights

Do not use candles and be sure to include extra batteries.

  Battery powered radio

In the event of a disaster, radio may be your only way of accessing important notices, advisories and news. Be sure to include extra batteries.

  Cash

Banks and ATMs may not be open after a disaster. Have some US cash on hand, as well, in case you need to leave the island quickly.

  Cell phone with chargers

Include a backup battery; a solar charger will also come in handy.

OTHER ITEMS TO CONSIDER:

  • Blankets, pillows
  • Special-needs items and food supplies for infants, elderly and disabled family members
  • Eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aid batteries
  • Pet care items, including food
  • Toys, games and reading materials
  • Non-electrical cooking source, such as a gas or charcoal grill or propane camp stove
  • Tools
  • Extra set of house and car keys

COVID-19 SUPPLIES

In addition to the usual hurricane supplies, the Cayman Islands Red Cross advises people to stock up on personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public shelters will have these items in supply but it’s best to have them on hand in the household.

“In the event you would need to attend an emergency shelter, it is advisable for yourself and your family members to have a face mask, gloves and sanitiser,” said Eddie Sepp Tinling-Miller, Red Cross disaster manager. “Even though we are more relaxed now with regards to social distancing etc., we are still exercising caution.”

COVID-19 supply checklist

  Face masks

  Hand sanitiser

  Protective gloves

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Subscribe now

Related articlesMore from author