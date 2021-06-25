Disaster Supply Kit Checklist

A disaster supply kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. Prepare a kit in advance and have it handy in case you have to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
CHECKLIST
Water
Aim for at least one gallon of water per person for three to seven days.
Food
Aim for at least three to seven days, nonperishable packaged or canned food and beverages, snack foods, juices and any special dietary items. Include a manual can opener.
First aid kit
Purchase a kit or assemble one yourself. Key items include different-sized bandages, antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, adhesive tape and alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
Clothing
Include rain gear, extra clothing and sturdy shoes or boots.
Medications
Have at least a two-week supply – preferably a full month – of any prescription medication.
Personal hygiene items
Include toiletries, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, feminine products, toilet paper.
Heavy duty garbage bags
These are useful for cleaning up debris, but also for household garbage, the collection of which could be disrupted.
Disposable kitchen items
Include paper plates, utensils, cups, paper towels. The less dishes to wash, the better.
Flashlights
Do not use candles and be sure to include extra batteries.
Battery powered radio
In the event of a disaster, radio may be your only way of accessing important notices, advisories and news. Be sure to include extra batteries.
Cash
Banks and ATMs may not be open after a disaster. Have some US cash on hand, as well, in case you need to leave the island quickly.
Cell phone with chargers
Include a backup battery; a solar charger will also come in handy.
OTHER ITEMS TO CONSIDER:
- Blankets, pillows
- Special-needs items and food supplies for infants, elderly and disabled family members
- Eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aid batteries
- Pet care items, including food
- Toys, games and reading materials
- Non-electrical cooking source, such as a gas or charcoal grill or propane camp stove
- Tools
- Extra set of house and car keys
COVID-19 SUPPLIES
In addition to the usual hurricane supplies, the Cayman Islands Red Cross advises people to stock up on personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public shelters will have these items in supply but it’s best to have them on hand in the household.
“In the event you would need to attend an emergency shelter, it is advisable for yourself and your family members to have a face mask, gloves and sanitiser,” said Eddie Sepp Tinling-Miller, Red Cross disaster manager. “Even though we are more relaxed now with regards to social distancing etc., we are still exercising caution.”
COVID-19 supply checklist
Face masks
Hand sanitiser
Protective gloves
