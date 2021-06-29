Financial services conference to tackle Cayman’s strategic outlook

Spectrum, a new annual conference, will focus on the medium-term future of Cayman’s financial services industry.

The inaugural all-day event will be held on 22 July at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, in partnership with the Ministry of Financial Services.

This year’s conference features industry experts and senior government officials discussing the wide range of opportunities and challenges facing the sector as a whole, according to a press release.

Presentations will also cover the state of various sub-sectors within the financial services industry, as well as key policy issues such as the G7’s proposed global tax initiative and the long-term regulatory outlook for the Cayman Islands.

Panel discussions will go in-depth into the issues and prospects for investment funds, trusts, insurance, banking and other areas.

The event is organised by local consulting firm FTS.

Paul Byles, director of FTS, said in the release, “With our borders closed this first event will take the opportunity to focus inward and add value by assessing how we can make our financial services industry even stronger and more sustainable over the longer term.”

Newly elected MP, Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, who will be speaking at the event, said the Spectrum conference was an ideal opportunity for senior industry stakeholders and public sector representatives to take stock and plan for the future of one of the key pillars of Cayman’s economy.

“I’m looking forward to a robust, forthright and forward-looking exchange of views,” he said in the release.

Ebanks added the ministry will treat the conference as a stakeholder consultation event and take the views expressed into account in government’s short- and medium-term financial services plans.

“Government is keen to ensure that Cayman’s financial services regime meets global standards, and also provides for our local needs,” he said.

To register for the conference go to www.spectrum.ky. For more information call 623-6709.