The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is discontinuing its Operation Quaker road safety campaign, replacing it with a more targeted approach.

According to a press release issued today, the RCIPS said the operation appears to have led to some changes in motorists’ behaviour, with fewer tickets for speeding and DUI arrests being made in recent days.

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks of Uniform and Specialist Operations said, during Operation Quaker, additional officers had been brought on board to maximise police presence on the roads “during key times of high activity”.

“This increase allowed us to do regular spot checks and increased enforcement while continuing to respond to other calls for service,” he said. “While Operation Quaker will not be continuing in its current form, we are now transitioning to a more targeted and long-term road safety policing strategy, utilising the findings from the operation.”

Operation Quaker began on 28 May in response to what police described as “a noticeable increase in serious and fatal motor vehicle collisions on our roadways”.

Over the past weekend, which included a public holiday on Monday for Constitution Day, six arrests were made for DUI, just fewer than 60 tickets were issued, with the majority of offences involving speeding or expired registration. Police said 10 collisions were reported and dealt with over the weekend.

During the five-week operation, which concentrated on driver behaviour over weekend periods, officers issued just under 300 tickets, arrested more than 50 drivers for DUI, and responded to more than 200 collisions, the RCIPS said.

“Our officers have noticed a change in driving behaviours and the gradual reduction in the enforcement numbers shows this,” says Inspector Dwayne Jones of the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

He added, “I hope that this is an indication that drivers are taking safe driving seriously, and that this pattern of good driving behaviour will continue. Nevertheless, our Traffic and Roads Policing Officers will continue to make prosecutions for DUI and speeding a priority, in an effort to minimise road fatalities and other serious collisions.”