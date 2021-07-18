Conor O’Dea retires from Butterfield board

The former managing director of Butterfield Bank in Cayman, Conor O’Dea, retired from the board of the Bermuda-based banking group at the end of last month.

O’Dea did not stand for re-election at the bank’s 2021 annual general meeting.

He also retired as non-executive chairman of Butterfield Bank in Cayman.

“After years of dedicated service to Butterfield, both in Cayman and across the Group, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Conor,” said Michael Collins, Butterfield’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Having served in a variety of senior executive positions, his commitment to Butterfield has been unwavering.

“On behalf of my fellow directors, we wish Conor all the best in his future endeavours,” Collins added.

As a director over the past five years, O’Dea supported Butterfield’s initial public offering and the banking group’s full transition to a New York Stock Exchange-listed company.

He joined the board in 2016 following his retirement as the group’s president and chief operating officer and managing director of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited.

He started at Butterfield in 1989, and was appointed managing director of Butterfield Bank in Cayman in 1997.

O’Dea, a chartered accountant, is currently the chairman of Cayman Finance and a past president of both the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce and the Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association.