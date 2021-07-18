Man arrested after knife fight in West Bay

Police arrested a 27-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of assault and possession of ganja on 15 July.

Police responded to reports of an altercation between two men on Powell Smith Road, West Bay, on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm.

During the fight, one of the men wounded the other with a knife.

Emergency services attended the scene and transported the wounded man to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained the other man and recovered suspected ganja during a search of the premises.

Following his arrest, the alleged assaulter was granted bail as investigations continue.