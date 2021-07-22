Flipped boat found in South Sound

The Coast Guard is currently at the scene of a capsized boat found in South Sound this morning.

Officers from the Coast Guard, aboard the patrol craft Typhoon, arrived at the stricken boat around 9:30am.

No one appears to be on board the boat. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service told the Compass, “There don’t appear to be any persons in distress or missing in relation to this.”

Three of the Coast Guard officers got in the water, while officers on board Typhoon threw a rope to them, so that they could tie up the boat to the Coast Guard craft and tow it back to shore. The officers also recovered a large black bag from the water.