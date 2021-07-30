Brett Fraser takes second in Olympic 50m free heat

Caymanian swimmer Brett Fraser competed in his third Olympic Games Friday, 30 July, where he finished second in heat six of the the 50-metre free.

Fraser, 31, swam 22.46 seconds at the Tokyo Games. His time wasn’t enough for a place in the semifinals.

Next up for the Cayman Islands Olympic team will be sprinter Kemar Hyman, who is set to take to the track for the 100-metre heats on Saturday, 31 July.

Shalysa Wray will then compete in the women’s 400 metres, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, 3 Aug.

Fraser’s performance comes after fellow swimmer Jillian Crooks made her Olympic debut on Wednesday (28 July) morning and broke her own national record in the process.

Fellow Olympian, Raegan Rutty, made history on 24 July by becoming the first gymnast ever to represent the Cayman Islands in the sport at the Olympics.