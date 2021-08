Since Cayman’s oldest person, Wellesley Howell, passed away on Friday, 23 July, at the age of 106, the community has been paying homage to the iconic shoemaker, saxophonist and keen dominoes player. Arriving here in 1958, over the years he had become a cherished member of the Cayman community, and Howell’s Shoe Shop on Shedden Road, a local institution. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay

