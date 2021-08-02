Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Allawow (ah-lah-wow) Interjection – From Old People Times; 1. To express one’s surprise or dismay. 2. To become excited. 3. Caught off guard. 4. To be amazed. E.g. “Allawow! Ya almost mek me jump outta my skin!”