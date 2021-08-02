Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.
A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Allawow (ah-lah-wow) Interjection – From Old People Times; 1. To express one’s surprise or dismay. 2. To become excited. 3. Caught off guard. 4. To be amazed. E.g. “Allawow! Ya almost mek me jump outta my skin!”
Related Videos
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.