COVID-19 vaccination schedule August 2021

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:
- COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 16 years and over (regardless of surname).
- Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident
- Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form here
- Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
- When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
- Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)
- Park in the long-term parking lot.
- Do not bring children, when possible.
- No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.
- Facemasks required.
- Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
