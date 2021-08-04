The percentage of people in Cayman who have been fully vaccinated has now reached 68%, with 48,064 people having received their second shot of the two-dose course.

The Cayman Islands government is aiming for a target of 80% – or 56,884 people – before reopening the local borders.

The next phase of reopening is planned for 9 Sept., when a limited number of tourists will be allowed to enter Cayman, but that is predicated on reaching the 80% target, government officials have said.

According to the latest statistics released by the Public Health Department, 71% of the estimated population of 71,106 has received one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccination rates have slowed down in recent weeks, following a rise in the number of people showing up daily for inoculations during a government-led vaccination drive in May and June. Plans are being made for another dedicated vaccination drive.

The latest statistics come on the eve of a press briefing by government and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

At a press conference scheduled for 10am, tomorrow, 5 Aug., officials will give details of remobilisation plans for the tourism workforce and release the results of a tourism stipend survey.

2 new cases

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported today, out of the 360 tests that were taken since Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said both positive cases involved travellers.

There are currently seven active cases of COVID in Cayman, all involving travellers who remain in quarantine. Three of those cases are symptomatic, according to Public Health.

There are 1,030 people in isolation, either at their homes, in hotels or other approved accommodations, or in government facilities.