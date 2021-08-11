Summer Runway Show was a fashionable fundraiser

On Thursday, 5 Aug., models took to the runway in the Westin Resort’s lobby lounge, treating audience members to a fashion show as part of a fundraiser for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

Hosted by Baptist Health, the evening was hosted by Caymanian supermodel Selita Ebanks, with a silent auction, raffle and live auction included in the proceedings. The function opened with a welcome drink and canapés before attendees took their seats.

Eleven ladies modelled designer brands from Sand Angels in Camana Bay, and over 200 people attended the event, with Governor Martyn Roper present as a special guest.

One particular highlight was Miss Cayman Islands Universe Mariah Tibbetts modelling her breathtaking national costume — A sunset story — which she wore at the Miss Universe Pageant in Florida earlier this year. Designed by Danielle Watler, it truly dazzled all who saw it.

“We are so grateful to everyone who made this Summer Runway Show possible; especially Rebekah Brooks from Baptist who hosted the entire event,” said Jennifer Weber, operations manager of the Cancer Society. “CICS provides need-based financial assistance to cancer patients in Cayman and Rebekah knows times are hard for people in our community. She offered to do this event in an effort to help us raise funds to help others.”

Over $10,000 was raised on the night.

For more information about the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, visit www.cics.ky.