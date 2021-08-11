WORC extends opening hours for job registrations

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman is extending its opening hours today and tomorrow (11 and 12 Aug.) to help Caymanian and permanent resident job seekers register on its JobsCayman portal.

Anyone who is currently receiving the monthly tourism stipend for displaced workers is required to register with WORC, under a mandate announced by government last week. Currently, 3,396 people are receiving the $1,500-a-month payment.

Today, Wednesday, 11 Aug., the registration extended hours are 5-8pm for last names beginning A to K, and 5-8pm on Thursday, 12 Aug., for last names beginning L-Z, at the WORC offices at Apollo House West at 87 Mart Street in George Town.

Registration assistance is also available on Friday, 13 Aug. at the Bodden Town Public Library from 10am to 1pm and again on Saturday, 14 Aug. at 9 Forum Lane at Camana Bay, from 9am to 3pm. On Friday and Saturday, registration is open for all.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, speaking at a press briefing last week, said people receiving the stipend have until 16 Aug. to register with WORC.

According to a statement issued today, hundreds of jobs in the tourism industry are available on WORC’s jobs portal.

Jobs seekers who are registering with WORC are asked to bring with them a government- issued ID, such as a passport, voter’s card or driver’s licence.

They are also required to fill out an information form, a job-seeker bio form, and a release of information form. Links to these forms can be found in the box marked ‘Tourism Job Seekers’ located on the home page of www.worc.ky.

For more information, email [email protected], or call 945-9672 or toll free 1-(800) 534 9672.