Turtle saved from poacher’s trap

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard sprang into action and rescued a juvenile hawksbill turtle on Tuesday, 10 Aug., after it became entangled in a poacher’s trap.

Taking to social media, the Coast Guard posted that a member of the public had raised the alarm about a distressed turtle which had been caught in a net that was attached to two buoys.

“The reporting party provided a detailed location and CICG officers were able to respond and locate the trapped turtle and subsequently release the turtle,” read the post. “No visible injuries were observed on the turtle. The net and buoys were retrieved and it appears as though this is a net designed and set to entrap turtles.”

According to the World Wildlife Fund, hawksbill turtles are critically endangered. WWF estimates the global population of nesting hawksbill turtles is 8,000, with only five active sites where more than 1,000 females nest annually.

“It should be noted that the area where the turtle was found is a designated Environmental Zone which strictly prohibits the taking of any marine life,” wrote the Coast Guard in its post.

“CICG would like to remind the persons of the National Conservation Bill, which prohibits the taking of any turtle from [Cayman] waters, and that [any] person found breaching this law are liable on conviction to a fine of CI$500,000 or four years in prison. In addition to which, any vessel or equipment used in the commission of the offense may [be] forfeited to the Crown.”

People who witness any suspicious or illegal poaching are encouraged to contact the Department of Environment at 949-8469 or the police at 911.

Members of the public previously have been instrumental in saving turtles in trouble. For example, in June, on World Turtle Day, staff and guests at Pirates Point and the DoE rescued a huge green sea turtle in Little Cayman.