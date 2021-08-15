Quarantine breach under investigation

Police are investigating an alleged breach of quarantine protocols at a government facility involving a newly arrived traveller and a member of the public.

In a press release, Travel Cayman said its compliance team had been alerted to an interaction between the two people, during which the member of the public was not wearing a mask or social distancing.

The individual was placed in quarantine at the instruction of the Medical Officer of Health and was warned for intended prosecution.

Public Health has confirmed that contact tracing has been completed, and said it would like to reassure that there is no cause for a public health concern.

Members of the public are not permitted to take items from persons in quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status, Travel Cayman said, adding that in doing so they are jeopardizing their health, as well as the health and safety of others.

Casandra Morris, director of Travel Cayman, said, “Covid-19 is still a concern for many communities around the world. The actions and support of the government and the local community over the past few months have kept us safe.”

“The closer we get to reopening our borders is the more we should remain vigilant and not become complacent. I encourage everyone to please remain safe and if you suspect anyone of not adhering to quarantine protocols to contact our team at 943-SAFE (7233).”

Travel Cayman reminded the public and travellers that anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.