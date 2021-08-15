Cayman Airways seeks permission for repatriation flight to Havana

Cayman Airways is planning a repatriation flight from Grand Cayman to Havana, Cuba.

The airline announced that it has received guidance from Cuba’s embassy in Jamaica on how to obtain approval for the operation of such a flight.

The proposed repatriation flight is strictly for permanent residents in Cuba, who need to be repatriated back to Cuba from Cayman, as well as Caymanians in Cuba needing to return to Cayman.

To comply with the Cuban authorities’ requirements to operate the flight from Grand Cayman to Havana, permanent residents in Cuba who are currently living in Cayman can submit their interest in the one-way repatriation flight via email to [email protected].

Although the airline said email contact is preferred, travellers may also request to be added to the list for consideration by phone at Cayman Airways Reservations on 949-2311.

To be listed, prospective travellers must provide their full name as it appears on their passport; passport number; gender; date of birth; province of residence in Cuba; and primary contact details in Cayman.

Additionally, Caymanians who are currently in Cuba may be repatriated back home on the return leg of the same flight once they have received approval from Travel Cayman for re-entry.

Details on the application process and entry requirements can be found on this page on Cayman Islands Government’s website: www.exploregov.ky/faqs/covid-19-travel-reopening.

No return flights can be offered in either direction at this time and all tickets will be one-way, Cayman Airways said.

The airline has proposed August for the flight, but the exact date is subject to the Cuban authorities’ final approval.

The deadline to submit expressions of interest is 23 Aug.