The National Weather Service expects more scattered showers with moderate winds and seas in the Cayman area today as Tropical Depression Fred re-strengthens to a tropical storm over the north coast of Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace.

At 10am, Fred was located about 125 miles southeast of Key West Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Tropical Storm Grace, meanwhile, was 265 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Grace has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 23 mph.

Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, over the Dominican Republic on Monday, and then between the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba on Tuesday.