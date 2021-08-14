Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Haiti, felt in Jamaica

A major earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday morning could be felt in Jamaica, Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean.

The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck 5 miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 90 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 7 miles.

Although a tsunami warning initially was issued for some coast lines, Hazard Management reported no tsunami threat for the Cayman Islands, citing the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

Haiti suffered a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake in 2010 that killed an estimated 220,000 people, destroyed much of the capital and levelled 100,000 buildings.

There were so far no official reports of casualties, but images shared on social media showed collapsed building and structures turned to rubble in the southwest of the country.

- Advertisement -

When the earthquake struck at 7.30 am, the tremor could be felt 200 miles away in sections of Jamaica, including Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, St Ann, St Mary and St James, the Jamaica Gleaner reported.