Humane Society book sale: Build your home library

I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m not a huge fan of e-books. That’s why it’s great to hear that the Humane Society Book Loft is having one of its deal-of-the-century book sales on Saturday, 28 Aug. outside A. L. Thompson’s from 10am-2pm.

You get three books for $1, and all the money goes to benefit the animals. You can’t ask better than that!

When technology advanced to the stage that we could buy and download novels at the touch of a button — with instant access — it seemed like a dream come true for those who love reading. But what I discovered is that I missed the feel of a book. Physically turning the pages, the weight of it in my hands, the smell of the paper… Reading stories on an iPad just wasn’t the same.

I also found that I would naturally get sleepy at night when enjoying a proper paperback or hardcover, but the screen on a device kept me awake. No bueno.

So, if — like me — you feel there is no substitute for the real McCoy, or your home library is looking a little empty, head to A. L. Thompson’s on Saturday and browse the huge selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s tales and coffee table books on sale for an absolute bargain.

The Book Loft is located on North Sound Road, and is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm, Tues-Sat from 9:30am-4pm, and closed on Sundays. Visit www.caymanislandshumanesociety.com for more information and to volunteer.

