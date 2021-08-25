The captain of a Cayman Airways flight bound for Miami turned the aircraft around and returned to Owen Roberts International Airport shortly after taking off this morning when a passenger on board had a medical emergency, the airline reported.

The incident occurred aboard Cayman Airways’ repatriation flight KX3102, which left Owen Roberts at 10:19am.

According to an airline spokesperson, the passenger had a medical emergency about 15 minutes after take-off.

“The Captain returned the aircraft to ORIA to ensure that the passenger received the necessary medical attention as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

An ambulance met the aircraft to transport the passenger to hospital.

After the passenger’s baggage was located and removed from the aircraft, the flight departed again around noon.

The airline said all public health protocols were adhered to.

The Compass has reached out to Cayman Airways for details on the passenger’s condition and we are awaiting a reply.

