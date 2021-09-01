COVID vaccinated persons to be contacted for information verification

The Health Services Authority (HSA) is in the process of merging its manual vaccination records with its Electronic Medical Records therefore some verification is necessary to ensure that all information collected from the Cayman Islands COVID Vaccination Programme is accurate. The Health Services Authority (HSA) may call from the numbers below to verify information provided by some persons who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:
244-2610
244-2617
244-2614
244-2700
244-2600
244-2779
244-2780
244-2783
244-2784
925-6908
Once this is complete persons who received their COVID-19 vaccinations in the Cayman Islands will have secure, on-demand access to their digital vaccination certificates via the MyHSA Patient Portal.
All persons who have received the vaccine are encouraged to sign up for the Patient Portal in advance. Signing up for the MyHSA Patient Portal takes only a few minutes and is available at any HSA location. Community registration is also available on select dates. For more information & sign-up locations, please visit https://www.hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/.
To register, persons must have a photo ID and a valid email address. Parents and guardians can also request access to health profiles for their children or wards under age 16. Online registration will be made available soon for persons who may already be overseas.
