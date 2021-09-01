COVID vaccinated persons to be contacted for information verification

The Health Services Authority (HSA) is in the process of merging its manual vaccination records with its Electronic Medical Records therefore some verification is necessary to ensure that all information collected from the Cayman Islands COVID Vaccination Programme is accurate. The Health Services Authority (HSA) may call from the numbers below to verify information provided by some persons who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

244-2610

244-2617

244-2614

244-2700

244-2600

244-2779

244-2780

244-2783

244-2784

925-6908

Once this is complete persons who received their COVID-19 vaccinations in the Cayman Islands will have secure, on-demand access to their digital vaccination certificates via the MyHSA Patient Portal.

All persons who have received the vaccine are encouraged to sign up for the Patient Portal in advance. Signing up for the MyHSA Patient Portal takes only a few minutes and is available at any HSA location. Community registration is also available on select dates. For more information & sign-up locations, please visit https://www.hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/.

To register, persons must have a photo ID and a valid email address. Parents and guardians can also request access to health profiles for their children or wards under age 16. Online registration will be made available soon for persons who may already be overseas.

