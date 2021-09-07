Star gazers invited to view Hubble double pass

The Cayman Islands Astronomical Society will host an evening of sky-watching on Thursday, 9 Sept., when the Hubble Space Telescope will pass over Cayman twice within about two hours.

The Astronomical Society members will be on hand with their telescopes from 6:45pm at Spotts Landing to help viewers identify stars and planets in the night sky, and to spot the Hubble telescope as it passes overhead.

The first pass will be at 6:45pm and the second at 8:47pm.

Tiyen Miller, of the Astronomical Society, said those looking through the telescopes on the ground also can expect to see four planets that night – Saturn with its rings, Jupiter and its moons, as well as Venus and Mercury.

Also visible that night, weather permitting, will be Omega Centauri – a cluster of millions of stars – which Miller said will appear “like diamonds spilled over velvet and will also look amazing as it gets darker”.

The multicoloured double-star system of Albireo, known as the ‘head of the swan’, will also be on show.

All are welcome and the event is free, but it will be cancelled if there is more than 50% cloud cover.

Miller said those interested in learning much more about astronomy are also invited to register for an upcoming continuing education course on the subject at the University College of the Cayman Islands. The $225 evening course will run twice weekly for seven weeks, between 26 Oct. and 9 Dec. For more information on these classes and upcoming events, visit the Cayman Islands Astronomical Society Facebook page.

