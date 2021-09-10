With Thursday’s news of two positive COVID-19 cases within the local community, some businesses are now instituting mandatory mask requirements as well as limiting customer capacity.
For everyone’s safety, as of Monday, 13 September 2021 social distancing and face-mask protocols will be reinstated in our Banking Centres and offices. Have a safe and happy weekend.
