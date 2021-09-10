Quarantine breaches head to court

Public Health continues to investigate how two individuals with no travel history contracted the virus.

When asked by the Compass at Thursday’s press briefing whether these positive cases were connected to quarantine breaches currently under investigation, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said it was not possible to confirm that at this stage.

“Contact tracing and getting the relevant information is still active as we speak,” she said.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne had, earlier at the press briefing, warned of the inherent dangers of breaches of quarantine.

In August, 52 suspected isolation breaches were reported, and 20 of those were serious enough to warrant police investigations, officials had revealed at a press briefing on 8 Sept.

Two of those cases are expected to be heard in Summary Court during the week beginning 13 Sept., the police commissioner said.

He noted that most of the cases that police had looked into involved relatives and friends visiting people in isolation, to deliver food or other goods, and then staying around to drink or play dominoes with them, for example, rather than leaving as required.

Byrne said Cayman residents had become “overly relaxed” about the threat of the spread of COVID-19 locally.

He reminded people that anyone attending a residence in which people are quarantining, cannot enter the home, or come closer than 6 feet to them, or remain at the location for more than five minutes.

Breaches of quarantine carry a penalty of $10,000 and/or two years in prison if convicted, he noted.

Governor Martyn Roper said it was becoming increasingly clear that many of the reported breaches involve members of the community “visiting friends and family, visiting travellers in quarantine, rather than travellers themselves deliberately leaving quarantine; but however it has happened, it should be a wake-up call to all of us that whilst quarantine measures remain in place, we try to get as many people as possible double jabbed.”

As of 9 Sept., 74% of the population had received their first dose of the vaccine.

