Health minister: 52 quarantine breaches in August

Travel Cayman recorded 52 suspected breaches of quarantine last month, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said at a press briefing Wednesday.

“Fifty-two breaches – that is a very high number,” she said, adding that, as a result of rising reports of breaches, government is considering reintroducing GPS tracking for travellers in quarantine.

GPS monitoring of travellers undergoing five days of quarantine was discontinued in phase 2 of the reopening plan, which began on 9 Aug.

Turner noted that while the “nature and severity” of the breaches last month differed greatly, they warranted a review of the quarantine system “and some changes were made”.

Travel Cayman implemented additional protocols which, the minister said, aimed to reduce the number of breaches, and government is considering reintroducing the GPS tracking requirement.

However, Governor Martyn Roper said he had gathered, following conversations with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, that the increase in reports of breaches was not linked to the removal of electronic monitoring for travellers availing of the five-day quarantine period.

He said that in many instances it appeared “we seem to have had people visiting, delivering things, and people trying to go visit people in quarantine,” rather than cases of people leaving quarantine.

He said police were conducting inquiries into 20 of the cases, as the other cases turned out to be instances that did not require further investigation.

Of those 20 cases, eight occurred since 9 Aug., he said.

The governor added that two cases were referred this week to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone convicted of breaching quarantine regulations is liable to a fine of $10,000 and two years in prison.

