Man shot in West Bay

Police are investigating a shooting on Reverend Blackman Road in West Bay.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 11pm on Friday, 10 Sept.

A 23-year-old man from West Bay was found to have sustained a gunshot to his pelvic area, according to a statement from the police.

An ambulance transported the victim to George Town hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, police responded to a stabbing shortly after 12:30am on Sunday 12 Sept., at The Strand on West Bay Road.

A 25-year-old man from South Sound was transported to George Town Hospital with multiple stab wounds, the RCIPS said in a news release.

He is in serious but stable condition and remains under observation.

Detectives are appealing to the public for any witnesses with information about either incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 345 949-3999. Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS via a confidential tip line at 345 949-7777.

