Local COVID transmission prompts 401 first-time jabs on Friday

News of three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases prompted long lines at vaccination clinics on Friday.

Of the 514 vaccinations provided that day, 401 were first doses and the remaining 113 were second-dose jabs to complete the course of vaccinations.

About 75% of Cayman, based on a population estimate of 71,106 people, have now received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 71% are fully vaccinated.

Additional PCR testing and vaccinations will take place at the North Side Health Centre today, Sunday, 12 Sept., from 2-5pm and at the East End Health Centre on Wednesday 15 Sept., from 5-8 pm.

Similar clinics are planned for the Cayman Brac clinic, Aston Rutty Center Medical Wing, on 15 Sept., from 9am to 1pm and on 22 Sept., from 9am to 12pm.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, 650 PCR tests were carried out for SARS-CoV-2 since Friday 10 Sept., detecting 14 positive tests in travellers.

It is only the third time since 10 May that more than 10 travellers tested positive in a single day.

Earlier this week, 24 positive cases in travellers were detected among 784 tests.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported no change in the condition of three people who tested positive for COVID-19 in suspected community transmissions of the virus.

One person who was admitted to hospital for an unrelated health issue remains stable with no symptoms of a respiratory illness.

The other two community positives remain stable. One continues to have mild symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

Contact tracing has continued and fourteen further swabs have all returned negative results for SARS-CoV-2 since Friday’s reports.

The Public Health team continues to investigate any possible interactions with those who are positive for the coronavirus.

How do you feel after reading this?