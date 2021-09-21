For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Forecasters are keeping a close watch on a system developing off the African coast which is likely to develop into a depression by Thursday or Friday.

The area being monitored, located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, poses no threat to the Cayman Islands at this time, given its location. It is one of four active weather systems in the Atlantic basin on Tuesday.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center, in its Tuesday advisory, said showers and thunderstorms are currently somewhat limited associated with the tropical wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

“However, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by Thursday or Friday while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC said.

Forecasters have given the area a high formation chance of 90% through five days and a medium formation chance of 50% over 48 hours.

Another system, the remnants of Tropical Storm Odette, in the north central Atlantic is also set for redevelopment, forecasters have said.

The storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system, is located about 700 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores.

“This could acquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters during the next few days while it executes a small cyclonic loop over the north-central Atlantic Ocean. However, by the end of the week, this system is expected to encounter more hostile environmental conditions,” the NHC said.

It has a medium chance of 40% for formation through the next five days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Peter, located about 100 miles north-northwest of the northern Leeward Islands is weakening as it makes its way north of Puerto Rico.

It is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and it is expected to continue Tuesday. Peter is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday night and then degenerate further by Thursday.

As for Tropical Storm Rose, located 925 miles west-northwest of Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC says the storm “could decay into a tropical depression this evening and degenerate into a remnant low by Friday.”

