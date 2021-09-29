Public Health has said an additional “automation step” is being implemented for the release of individuals who are quarantining, after a COVID-19 positive traveller was inadvertently allowed to leave isolation.

The Health Services Authority, on behalf of Public Health, confirmed the new step in response to queries from the Cayman Compass on the 19 Sept. incident.

In that situation, the HSA said, the release from quarantine was a result of human error.

“However, the process has been reviewed and an additional automation step is being implemented,” it added. The HSA did not provide details on the change.

The incident was made public Monday night.

The traveller, who was at the end of the stipulated quarantine on 19 Sept., was released from isolation. However, the person was contacted immediately and returned to isolation after testing positive, a 27 Sept. HSA statement said.

“There is no public concern in this case as the positive traveller and their contacts were immediately advised and isolated,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said in that statement.

All quarantining parties, over the age of 5, are subject to an exit PRC test before being released.

The HSA said the traveller had limited contact after leaving quarantine.

“Through contact tracing it was determined the person went directly from their quarantine location to one other location and was not ‘out in the community’. Three persons were immediately isolated,” the HSA statement said.

As for the timing of the release of the information, HSA said, “Public Health did not report this earlier because it was handled quickly and contained, [and] therefore posed no risk to the public.”

