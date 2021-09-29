Blockbuster movie weekend at Camana Bay Cinema

Three big movies should tempt filmgoers to leave the couch for a while

Just like restaurants, clubs and any other venues that have been hit by COVID, the cinemas of the world have almost gone dark in the face of masks, social distancing and online streaming options.

That being said, films are coming back to the theatres and some just beg to be seen on the big screen. This weekend is a prime example of why you should put away the TV remote and head to Camana Bay Cinema.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Synopsis: Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ has already been showing for a week or so, and the cinema is keeping it in rotation for some great reasons. Firstly, it is a Marvel film, which means it is in pretty good company. It is also a very strong member of that family, garnering an impressive 92% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it Certified Fresh.

Observer (UK) said, “It’s vanishingly rare for a film to actually deserve its hype. But Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does so, and more.”

The New York Post also enthusiastically reported, “It’s fresh, it’s alive, it’s not the same old Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are also awesome dragons.”

All of that aside, my brother loved it. Try to see it at the cinema before it leaves.

‘No Time to Die’

Synopsis: Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

If you haven’t yet got tickets for the latest James Bond film, odds are good you may have to wait a couple of days. A number of restaurants have partnered with Camana Bay Cinema to offer a dinner-and-a-movie package for the first few nights, knowing that there would be lots of interest in ‘No Time to Die’.

Why? Well, for starters, it’s James Bond — the 25th Bond film, to be exact. Then, there is the added interest in seeing Daniel Craig for the last time in the role before the gun and martini get handed to his successor. Oscar-winner Rami Malek is playing the baddie, with Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann.

The film only just released in the UK after being delayed several times due to COVID. Filmmakers were determined to have it open in theatres — not in homes — and based on the trailer alone, the decision is understandable. The world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, 28 Sept. would have put MI5 on high alert, what with the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all in attendance.

Since then, reviews have flooded in, and seem very positive thus far.

Times (UK) said, “It’s better than good. It’s magnificent,” with the Daily Telegraph (UK) stating, “We’ve been expecting you, Mr Bond, for quite some time — and what a joy and relief it is to have you back.”

All this should be easily enough to tempt you to reserve your seat, along with the fact that part of the film was shot in Jamaica, just a stone’s throw from our shores.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Synopsis: After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

I have to say, I did not understand the critics’ reaction to the first ‘Venom’ film, and apparently, I was not the only one who disagreed. The Rotten Tomatoes scores had the audience loving it and the press coming in at a woeful 30%.

I thought it was action-packed, hilarious in parts, and with Tom Hardy in the lead role, how could it lose? It didn’t, of course. It brought in $856 million worldwide, which locked in the opportunity for a sequel, now titled ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’.

Critic reviews had not been posted as of press time, but if they are the same as for the first film, I doubt they will keep audiences away. On the other hand, maybe they’ll be really positive and right a terrible wrong.

LA producer and journalist Simon Thompson tweeted: “#VenomLetThereBeCarnage is a chaotic and hectic ride that absolutely races by. It’s A LOT. The breakneck action sequences are crazy. Tom Hardy is clearly having a blast. Carnage is wild. The movie is absolutely bonkers.”

What more do you need to hear? I can’t wait to see it.

Note: Be aware of masks and social distancing rules in place.

