Reasons unknown for boxing gym manager’s departure

Though Tracey Seymour, former operations manager of the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym, parted ways with the Cayman Islands Boxing Association almost two months ago, the reasons for the break still remain a mystery.

The Compass understands that Seymour’s final day with CIBA was 31 July, three months after retired professional boxer Charles Whittaker was arrested for breaking through the glass door of the gym, and the video of the incident went viral.

The Compass has repeatedly requested information from CIBA officials on Seymour’s departure, but they have refused to comment, only saying that they did not know when Seymour’s employment ended.

Seymour, a former amateur national boxer, joined the boxing association in early 2020.

