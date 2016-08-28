Police make arrests in serious cases

Royal Cayman Islands Police put more than a dozen serious crime suspects in lockup or before the courts in August, culminating in the last full week of the month with the arrest of three attempted murder suspects, five drug suspects and the seizure of two unlicensed firearms.

This followed arrests earlier in the month of suspects in a robbery, a shooting, two serious assaults and a situation involving a firearm outside a local bar.

The police work is getting noticed, it seems, by the government higher-ups.

“We thank the RCIPS for their vigilance [and] resolve to tackle illegal activities, whomever the suspects,” a joint statement from the deputy governor and Ministry of Home Affairs noted last week.

Two of the arrests, involving a serving customs officer and a high-ranking immigration officer, were included in the total for the month.

RCIPS Chief Superintendent Kurt Walton noted that “The positive is that we’ve had serious incidents … and in most of those serious incidents someone has been arrested and put before the courts.”

Serious matters

The arrest of a Cayman Brac customs officer on suspicion of possessing an unlicensed firearm and the arrest of five people during a dawn raid in Savannah, including a senior immigration officer, capped off the busy month for RCIPS detectives.

The 35-year-old customs officer was arrested Tuesday following a police search at his home that uncovered the weapon. There was no immediate word on his status with the department.

The Savannah raid netted three men and two women during an operation that recovered a firearm, some ammunition and an unspecified quantity of ganja, according to a police statement.

One of the men arrested, a 30-year-old from the Bahamas, was suspected of having illegally landed in Cayman, and police alleged that he was being harbored by the senior immigration official. The immigration officer, a 57-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of “knowingly assisting an illegal immigrant to remain in the Cayman Islands,” an immigration offense. She was also arrested on suspicion of unlicensed firearms possession and drugs possession with intent to supply. She has been placed on required leave, with pay, from the Immigration Department.

Also during the early Thursday raid, two men from Bodden Town district – ages 19 and 22 – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The attempted murder allegation relates to an incident that occurred Tuesday in Prospect, George Town. According to police, shots were fired in the predawn hours at an apartment on Omega Drive. The apartment was fired on from outside the building, but no one was hurt, officers said.

The fifth suspect, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons possession.

Attempted murder

Also last week, an East End man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an attack that left a man in a coma. The suspect, 22, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim, a 50-year-old, had been severely beaten and was found unconscious across the street from Pirates Cove Bar early Saturday.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police patrol car found the victim around 1 a.m. that Saturday. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he underwent brain surgery. He was then transferred to Health City Cayman Islands. He remained in critical condition over the weekend.

Adapted flare gun

Another East End man was charged Thursday with possession of an unlicensed firearm and was due to be in court Friday.

Police said the 22-year-old was charged in connection with an incident from June 3 on Mary Street in George Town, where the weapon was recovered.