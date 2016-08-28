Police: Woman mugged on South Church Street

A woman was reportedly mugged in the vicinity of Sunset House on South Church Street in George Town on Friday night, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The RCIPS said in a press release that they received a report of the incident at about 9:20 p.m.

The woman was walking along South Church Street when she was approached by a male on a bicycle who stole her handbag. The woman received minor injuries, but did not require treatment at hospital.

Anyone who was approached Friday evening by a male or a male riding a bicycle in the South Church Street area, or anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the George Town CID at 949-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).