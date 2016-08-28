Two plead guilty to cocaine conspiracy

Seven people appeared in Grand Court on Friday accused of conspiring with Alexander Adrian Ebanks to supply controlled drugs. All were given return dates, with two who pleaded guilty coming back for sentencing on Sept. 28.

Ebanks pleaded guilty last week to conspiring with the six men and one woman – each on a separate charge. His sentences for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs were concurrent terms of five-and-a-half years. Other related offenses brought his total term of imprisonment to six-and-a-half years, with time in custody to count.

No details were given in any of the charges against any of the defendants as to amounts or types of drugs or circumstances of the alleged conspiracy, but such information would become known at each defendant’s sentencing hearing or trial. However, Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin advised the court during Ebanks’s sentencing that 56 “customers” had been identified from his cellphones.

The defendants who pleaded guilty were Christopher Digregrio Khan, 27, and Christopher Philip Bodden, 21. Khan, represented by attorney Laura Larner, admitted conspiring with Ebanks between Aug. 13 and Oct. 22, 2015.

Khan also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convert criminal property, in that he changed CI$1,000 into US$1,200 between Sept. 21 and 23, 2015.

He was the first to enter any guilty pleas, and Justice Michael Mettyear announced that Khan would get maximum credit for pleading at the earliest opportunity.

The judge gave the same assurance to Bodden, who pleaded guilty to conspiring with Ebanks between Aug. 4 and Sept. 21, 2015. He was represented by attorney Jonathon Hughes.

Justice Mettyear ordered social inquiry reports for these two defendants and said he would be the judge dealing with them on Sept. 28.

Robert Cialon, represented by attorney Alice Carver, pleaded not guilty to eight charges of conspiring with Ebanks to supply controlled drugs. The charges relate to eight periods between July 19 and Oct. 21, 2015. He was directed to return for trial on Sept. 16.

Ian Neil Duncan was also told to return for trial on Sept. 16 after he entered pleas of not guilty. He was charged with conspiring with Ebanks seven times on dates in August and September 2015. Duncan was represented by attorney Crister Brady.

The third person bailed until Sept. 16 was Ukel Fernandez Dixon, represented by attorney Nicholas Dixey. Dixon pleaded not guilty to conspiring with Ebanks between Sept. 20 and Oct. 21, 2015.

Wayne Carlos Myles was not yet ready to have any charges put to him for him to enter any plea. It was noted that the charges against him had been committed to the Grand Court just a day or two earlier.

Both Myles and Jaesha Hendrix were ordered to return to court on Aug. 31.

Hendrix was the only defendant in custody, Mr. Hughes told the court. Bail had been granted with a surety in the sum of $50,000, but she had been unable to meet it. He asked for the surety to be reduced to $10,000.

Ms. Fargin objected. She explained that Hendrix knew police had searched the apartment she had shared with Ebanks. Hendrix made sure the dogs were taken care of and then she went missing from the end of October 2015 until May 2016.

Hendrix is charged with conspiring with Ebanks to supply controlled drugs between Sept. 11 and 23, 2015. She is further charged with conspiring with him that same month to pervert the course of justice by attempting to obtain a device or drink that would produce a false negative result for a court-ordered test of urine to detect the presence or absence of drugs.

Justice Mettyear refused the application to amend Hendrix’s bail conditions.

He said in open court that he was leaving the Cayman bench at the end of September, so those defendants who pleaded not guilty would probably not be dealt with by him. For those who have not yet pleaded, he urged, “If you are guilty, plead guilty and get the maximum credit.”